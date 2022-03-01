AISD looking for students to serve on research committee for arts department

The visual and performing arts department is looking for students in grades 8-12 to serve on a research committee.

The committee's purpose it to help the VAPA plan for the next 10 years of arts learning in Austin ISD. Committee members will learn how to design surveys and other research tools, gather opinions and data from peers and help design the future of the arts for all AISD students.

VAPA serves all 129 AISD campuses. All elementary students receive a high-quality education in music and visual arts. Students in middle and high school have the opportunity to pursue learning in band, choir, dance, guitar, orchestra, theatre, visual arts and more.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 4. Click here for more information.

