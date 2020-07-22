AISD to provide free Texas-grown produce boxes to families during COVID-19 pandemic

Autin ISD will be providing free produce boxes featuring Texas-grown foods to families of the district. The curbside meal sites will begin today, Wednesday, July 22, and will feature locally grown produce such as peppers, melons, squash, carrots, and other seasonal staples.

The boxes will be available at no cost to families with children under the age of 19.

The boxes can be accepted from children, adults accompanying children, or to adults who have documentation for the children they are picking the boxes up for.

Produce box distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. as follows:

Wednesday, July 22 : Burnet Middle School, Dobie Middle School, Padron Elementary and T.A. Brown Elementary School.

Wednesday, July 29 : Akins Early College High School, Crockett Early College High School, Dawson Elementary School and Pleasant Hill Elementary School.

Wednesday, August 5 : Anderson High School, Eastside Memorial Early College High School, LBJ Early College High School, Blanton Elementary School and Blackshear Elementary School.

Wednesday, August 12: Travis Early College High School, Govalle Elementary School, Oak Hill Elementary School, Perez Elementary School and Uphaus Early Childhood Center.

The produce boxes will be available at each curbside meal site one time in July or August and will be available until supplies run out.

The food will be prepared and delivered by the Common Market Texas, a " mission-driven distributor of sustainable, local farm foods."

"We are thrilled to partner in this new way with Austin ISD," said Margaret Smith, Director at The Common Market Texas. "At The Common Market, we fully recognize the role high-quality, local food can play in nutrition and overall good health. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are leaning on our mission to serve, and we are proud to be a part of the solution during this challenging time."

The free produce box distribution program is made possible through funding from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

"COVID-19 has resulted in food insecurity well beyond what we've experienced in the past," said Aliya Hussaini, Portfolio Director of Health at the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

"Austin ISD has made a remarkable pivot, in a time of great uncertainty and need, to serve as a front line healthy food access point for children and families in our community. The Common Market is working nationally to ensure that families receive high-quality, nutritious food while also supporting farmers to distribute their product and support their employees' livelihoods."

---

