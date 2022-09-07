Alameda County Sheriff's deputy killed married couple in Dublin home, police say

An Alameda County Sheriff's deputy has surrendered after shooting and killing husband and wife in Dublin, authorities said.

The man, 58, and the woman, 42, were found with gunshot wounds in a home on the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane in Dublin around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff's spokesman Lt. Ray Kelly said at a news conference.

The couple, who are parents of a young child, died at the scene. The child was a key eyewitness to the deaths, Kelly said.

There were three other people in the house at the time, including a relative from out of town who made the call to 911, Kelly said.

"He knew them — this was not a random crime," Kelly said.

Witnesses said 24-year-old Deputy Devin Williams Jr. was the shooter and fled, according to police.

A source close to the investigation said investigators are looking into allegations that Williams was having an affair with the wife.

Officials at the press conference did not comment on a possible motive for the slayings.

Kelly said that Williams worked on Tuesday at the courthouse and then took an overtime shift at Santa Rita Jail until 11 p.m.

His whereabouts from 11 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. are unknown at this point, Kelly said.

About 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dublin police issued a news release saying Williams was at large.

But shortly afterward, Williams phoned authorities to surrender.

He was taken into custody after about a 45-minute-long conversation with Dublin Police Services Chief Garrett Holmes.

Williams ultimately surrendered to the California Highway Patrol near Coalinga in the Central Valley, officials said.

Police are still searching for his duty-issued firearm, which he likely tossed near the Altamos Pass, Kelly said.

Authorities went down to get him, Kelly said, adding that they wouldn't be back in the East Bay until later on Wednesday evening.

Prior to turning himself in, Williams had an emotional phone call with the Dublin police chief.

Dublin police said Williams lives in Stockton.

Stockton Police Department Officer Joe Silva said Williams worked for the department there from Jan. 16, 2020 to Jan. 19, 2021. Silva said he could not say why Williams left the department, citing a "personnel matter."

Kelly added that Williams did not pass the probationary 1-year period at the Stockton Police Department, which he called pretty routine.

But he was hired as an Alameda County Sheriff's deputy in September 2001.

Kelly said that he passed all the reference and psychological tests and there was nothing in his background that would have prevented him from being hired as a deputy. Kelly called Williams' record with the department "immaculate."

He said that investigators will try to determine what was going on in Williams' life in the last few months.