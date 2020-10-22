All AISD students wanting to learn on-campus can return on November 2

Austin Independent School District has announced that beginning November 2, all students who wish to return to campus for on-campus learning can go back. Remote learning will still be offered as an option.

AISD officials also say at the middle and high school level, students will get more face-to-face instruction which will involve physical interactions between class periods.

Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde sent a letter saying that to prepare for these changes, officials need middle and high school families to complete the most recent Family Learning Survey no later than Oct. 28. Families with students in elementary school should communicate with their campus’ main office if they plan to switch learning models beginning November 2.

More information about the return to on-campus learning can be found here.

AISD welcomed back students to campus at 25% at the beginning of October for the first two weeks and planned on increasing capacity up to 75% by the fourth week.

The full letter from Superintendent Elizalde is as follows:

Dear Austin ISD,

Thank you so much for your continued support of Austin ISD. We appreciate the efforts you have made to have your child adhere to health and safety measures while attending school at our campuses. As we enter into the third week of on-campus instruction, we are seeing the effectiveness of those efforts. To maintain our success keeping campuses safe, it is critical that we stay vigilant with our health and safety practices.

We wanted to make you aware that beginning Nov. 2, we will be welcoming all students who wish to return to campus back for on-campus learning, while still offering the option of remote learning. Additionally at the middle and high school level, students will receive more face-to-face instruction, which will involve physical transitions between class periods.

To help us prepare for these changes, we need middle and high school families to complete the most recent Family Learning Survey no later than Oct. 28. Families with students in elementary school should communicate with their campus’ main office if they plan to switch learning models beginning Nov. 2. This will help your campus administrators create the best possible learning environment that will work for all students.

In keeping with my commitment to work closely with campus staff to remain responsive and adaptive, my leadership team and I have been meeting with our teacher and principal advisory groups weekly and will continue to do so throughout the school year. From these conversations we have gained valuable insights to better serve our students, families and staff. For example, this year we have reduced the number of student assessments. I look forward to continuing to connect with our dedicated campus representatives to ensure our plans meet the evolving needs of our students, families and staff.

To learn more about how the district is preparing for these upcoming changes, please take a moment to view the latest reopening FAQs. I thank you all for your flexibility and resourcefulness as we navigate this challenging time together.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Elizalde

Superintendent

