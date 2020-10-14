Austin ISD parents organize 'Student Sick Out Day'

Dozens of Austin Independent School District students won't be attending school today after parents organized a "Student Sick Out Day".

More than 100 parents say their child will not be in class in an effort to send a message to the district that teachers should have the same option as students to stay remote if they choose.

If students don't log into the online platform and participate in attendance tickets they will be considered absent for the day.

The movement has been co-organized by Leah Kelly. Kelly is an AISD parent who feels that teachers should be given the choice to opt out of returning to campus if they feel uncomfortable. It's all in hopes that the district considers a voluntary teaching method for their instructors.

The AISD Board of Trustees says the district loses about $58 a day any time a student is absent. It's asking students and parents who have concerns to speak to the board directly.

For parents who would like to review safety protocol for both students and staff on campus they can go here.

