All SB I-35 lanes shut down at Braker Lane due to semi-truck crashing into bridge

Published  March 3, 2025 3:48pm CST
FOX 7 Austin
Photo courtesy: ATX Transportation and Public Works

The Brief

    • All southbound lanes on I-35 at Braker Lane are shut down after a crash
    • APD said a semi-truck crashed into a bridge 
    • A timeline on when the lanes will reopen was not provided

AUSTIN, Texas - All southbound lanes on I-35 at Braker Lane are shut down after a crash.

What we know:

According to Austin police, a semi-truck crashed into a bridge at Braker Lane on I-35 southbound.

Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes and to expect delays.

What we don't know:

APD did not give any information on any injuries due to the crash.

A timeline of when the southbound lanes will reopen was also not given.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department

