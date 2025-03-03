All SB I-35 lanes shut down at Braker Lane due to semi-truck crashing into bridge

article

The Brief All southbound lanes on I-35 at Braker Lane are shut down after a crash APD said a semi-truck crashed into a bridge A timeline on when the lanes will reopen was not provided



All southbound lanes on I-35 at Braker Lane are shut down after a crash.

What we know:

According to Austin police, a semi-truck crashed into a bridge at Braker Lane on I-35 southbound.

Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes and to expect delays.

What we don't know:

APD did not give any information on any injuries due to the crash.

A timeline of when the southbound lanes will reopen was also not given.