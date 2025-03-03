All SB I-35 lanes shut down at Braker Lane due to semi-truck crashing into bridge
AUSTIN, Texas - All southbound lanes on I-35 at Braker Lane are shut down after a crash.
What we know:
According to Austin police, a semi-truck crashed into a bridge at Braker Lane on I-35 southbound.
Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes and to expect delays.
What we don't know:
APD did not give any information on any injuries due to the crash.
A timeline of when the southbound lanes will reopen was also not given.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department