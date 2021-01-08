Allison Elementary School students asked to stay home due to gas leak on campus
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District Officials says families from Allison Elementary School are being asked to keep students home and learn remotely if possible on Friday, January 8 due to a gas leak at the campus.
Students who must go to school in-person are being transported to Govalle Elementary as an alternative location.
Officials did not say how long it would be before the issue is resolved.