Almost 13 pounds of narcotics seized in Rockdale: Milam County SO

A search in Rockdale led to the seizure of nearly 13 pounds of narcotics.

A joint operation on Thursday with the sheriff's offices in Bastrop and Milam Counties, along with local police, began as an investigation of drug smuggling into Bastrop County.

It led to a house on San Gabriel Street near Ferguson Avenue in Rockdale.

Narcotics seized (Milam County Sheriff's Office)

No one was there when they recovered the drugs, which included about nine pounds of suspected meth.

Details are limited, but we are told the investigation is ongoing.