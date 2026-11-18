Amber Alert: San Antonio 12-year-old found
article
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Emma Cook has ended.
What we know:
The alert was issued after Cook was last seen at around 2:54 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the area of 200 N. Grosenbacher Road in San Antonio.
The Texas Department of Public Safety sent out an alert at around 8:55 a.m on Nov. 18. saying Cook had been found.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding Cook's disappearance remain unknown at this time.
No information about who Cook was with has been released.
The Source: Information from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website, Texas Department of Public safety email alert and Bexar County Sheriff's Office.