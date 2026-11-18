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The Brief Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Emma Cook has ended Cook had been last seen at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 17 in San Antonio



An Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Emma Cook has ended.

What we know:

The alert was issued after Cook was last seen at around 2:54 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the area of 200 N. Grosenbacher Road in San Antonio.

The Texas Department of Public Safety sent out an alert at around 8:55 a.m on Nov. 18. saying Cook had been found.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding Cook's disappearance remain unknown at this time.

No information about who Cook was with has been released.