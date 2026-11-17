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The Brief The Texas Comptroller’s Office proposed eliminating state sales tax on popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and YouTube TV. Comptroller Don Huffines stated the tax stems from a 2014 bureaucratic decision that incorrectly classified internet streaming under a 1984 cable television law. The proposal will enter a 30-day public comment period after publication in the Texas Register before the agency decides whether to adopt or revise it.



The Texas Comptroller’s Office is moving to eliminate state sales tax on streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu and more.

The proposal would lower the monthly costs of subscriptions for every Texas household, according to a news release from the comptroller’s office.

Why streaming services were taxable

The backstory:

Streaming services have been subject to a state tax since 2014. Texas Comptroller Don Huffines said this is because they were considered as "cable television service" under a statute written in 1984.

"In 2014, bureaucrats decided a law written in 1984 for cable boxes somehow covered streaming," Huffines said. "Nobody voted on that. No law was passed. They just started taxing it because government never has enough of your money."

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Dig deeper:

Proposed amendments would clarify that video programming delivered over the internet is not a cable television service and is not a taxable amusement service.

"If the Legislature wants to tax streaming, they can pass a law and own it," Huffines said. "Until then, this agency will not invent taxes."

This would also apply to other popular streaming services like Amazon Prime, YouTube TV, HBO Max and Disney +.

What needs to happen before changes could take effect

What's next:

The proposal will be published in the Texas Register, after which it will undergo a 30-day public comment period, allowing taxpayers and stakeholders to submit feedback.

The comptroller’s office may then revise the proposal or proceed to adopt it.