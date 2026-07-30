AMBER Alert: 2 children missing in Manor

The Brief AMBER Alert for two children last seen in Manor 14-year-old Ashley, 2-month-old Adhara Alvarenga-Duarte were last seen on July 29 on E. Yager Lane They could be in the company of a Hispanic man driving a white pickup



An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children last seen yesterday in Manor, Texas.

What we know:

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that 14-year-old Ashley and two-month-old Adhara Alvarenga-Duarte were last seen around 3 p.m. July 29 in the 4800 block of E. Yager Lane, off E. Parmer Lane.

The two may be with a Hispanic man driving a white pickup truck.

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Ashley is described as 5'4", about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt with light-blue polka dots and blue jeans.

Adhara is described as 2' and 13 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie with cats and a pink outline.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement did not release a description of the man beyond his ethnicity and color of his truck.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.