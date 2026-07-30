AMBER Alert: 2 children missing in Manor
MANOR, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children last seen yesterday in Manor, Texas.
What we know:
The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that 14-year-old Ashley and two-month-old Adhara Alvarenga-Duarte were last seen around 3 p.m. July 29 in the 4800 block of E. Yager Lane, off E. Parmer Lane.
The two may be with a Hispanic man driving a white pickup truck.
Ashley is described as 5'4", about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt with light-blue polka dots and blue jeans.
Adhara is described as 2' and 13 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie with cats and a pink outline.
What we don't know:
Law enforcement did not release a description of the man beyond his ethnicity and color of his truck.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Travis County Sheriff's Office and Texas DPS.