AMBER Alert issued for missing teen boy from San Antonio

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The Brief AMBER Alert issued for missing 17-year-old Darian Rangel He was last seen on Sept. 7 in the 7200 Block of Marbach Rd.



An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing teen from San Antonio.

The backstory:

According to Texas DPS, they are looking for 17-year-old Darian Rangel.

He was last seen on Sept. 7 in the 7200 Block of Marbach Rd.

Darian was last seen wearing a red Bass Pro Shop hat, black shirt, black jeans, black shoes, and carrying a crossover Coach bag.

What you can do:

If you know Darian's whereabouts, call 911 immediately.