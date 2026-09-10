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AMBER Alert issued for missing teen boy from San Antonio

By
FOX 7 Austin
Missing Persons
Published September 10, 2026 7:16 PM CDT
Published September 10, 2026 7:16 PM CDT
article

Darian Rangel, 17

The Brief

    • AMBER Alert issued for missing 17-year-old Darian Rangel
    • He was last seen on Sept. 7 in the 7200 Block of Marbach Rd.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing teen from San Antonio.

The backstory:

According to Texas DPS, they are looking for 17-year-old Darian Rangel. 

He was last seen on Sept. 7 in the 7200 Block of Marbach Rd.

Darian was last seen wearing a red Bass Pro Shop hat, black shirt, black jeans, black shoes, and carrying a crossover Coach bag.

What you can do:

If you know Darian's whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

The Source: Information from a Texas DPS AMBER Alert on Sept. 10

Missing PersonsSan Antonio