AMBER Alert issued for missing teen boy from San Antonio
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SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing teen from San Antonio.
The backstory:
According to Texas DPS, they are looking for 17-year-old Darian Rangel.
He was last seen on Sept. 7 in the 7200 Block of Marbach Rd.
Darian was last seen wearing a red Bass Pro Shop hat, black shirt, black jeans, black shoes, and carrying a crossover Coach bag.
What you can do:
If you know Darian's whereabouts, call 911 immediately.
The Source: Information from a Texas DPS AMBER Alert on Sept. 10