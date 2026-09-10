Jarrell residents return to homes after fire prompts evacuations
JARRELL, Texas - A commercial structure fire that spread to nearby vegetation has been contained in Jarrell.
Residents nearby were asked to evacuate.
Credit: Jarrell Police Department
What happened in Jarrell?
What we know:
According to Jarrell police, multiple agencies were working on a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Alsace Avenue.
Williamson County Emergency Services asked residents nearby to evacuate around 3 p.m. and to follow instructions from emergency personnel.
The fire spread to vegetation nearby and helicopters were called in to assist.
The I-35 southbound frontage road was closed from C. Bud Stockton to Ronald Reagan Blvd.
Around 5 p.m., the road reopened.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.
The Source: Information from the Jarrell Police Department and from Williamson County Emergency Services