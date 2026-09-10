Jarrell residents return to homes after fire prompts evacuations

The Brief Fire crews have contained a fire Jarrell Police said this started as a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Alsace Avenue that spread to nearby vegetation Residents nearby were asked to evacuate when the fire started



A commercial structure fire that spread to nearby vegetation has been contained in Jarrell.

Residents nearby were asked to evacuate.

Credit: Jarrell Police Department

What happened in Jarrell?

What we know:

According to Jarrell police, multiple agencies were working on a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Alsace Avenue.

Williamson County Emergency Services asked residents nearby to evacuate around 3 p.m. and to follow instructions from emergency personnel.

The fire spread to vegetation nearby and helicopters were called in to assist.

The I-35 southbound frontage road was closed from C. Bud Stockton to Ronald Reagan Blvd.

Around 5 p.m., the road reopened.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.