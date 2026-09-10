Expand / Collapse search

Jarrell residents return to homes after fire prompts evacuations

By
FOX 7 Austin
Jarrell
Updated September 10, 2026 6:13 PM CDT Published September 10, 2026 3:36 PM CDT
Jarrell fire prompts evacuations
Jarrell fire prompts evacuations

Jarrell fire prompts evacuations

A commercial structure fire that spread to nearby vegetation has been contained in Jarrell.

The Brief

    • Fire crews have contained a fire Jarrell
    • Police said this started as a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Alsace Avenue that spread to nearby vegetation
    • Residents nearby were asked to evacuate when the fire started

JARRELL, Texas - A commercial structure fire that spread to nearby vegetation has been contained in Jarrell. 

Residents nearby were asked to evacuate.

Credit: Jarrell Police Department

What happened in Jarrell?

What we know:

According to Jarrell police, multiple agencies were working on a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Alsace Avenue. 

Williamson County Emergency Services asked residents nearby to evacuate around 3 p.m. and to follow instructions from emergency personnel.

The fire spread to vegetation nearby and helicopters were called in to assist. 

The I-35 southbound frontage road was closed from C. Bud Stockton to Ronald Reagan Blvd. 

Around 5 p.m., the road reopened.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

The Source: Information from the Jarrell Police Department and from Williamson County Emergency Services

JarrellWildfires