Amber Alert issued for girl, 11, last seen in Missouri City

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in Missouri City early Friday morning.

Imani Stephens was reported to have last been seen around 1:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Dry Creek Drive.

She was wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multicolored sweatpants and Crocks. She is 5’2" tall, 111 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and scars on both of her wrists.

According to the alert, she may be with Daniel Leonardo Diaz, 21, in a newer model gray pickup truck. Diaz is 5'5" tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

In a previous version of the Amber Alert, authorities released a photo and description of a different man with the same name. Authorities updated the Amber Alert with the new suspect information around 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Missouri City Police Department at (281)403-8700.