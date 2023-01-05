Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert issued for teen abducted from Celina, Texas

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 7 Austin
article

Police have issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Alexis Marie Vidler, who has been missing for 3 days.

CELINA, Texas - Police have issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Alexis Marie Vidler, who they say was abducted 3 days ago.

She was last seen on Tapadero Drive in Celina, TX, on January 2 around 7:19 p.m.

Investigators say she may be in a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate number RYT5102.

If you have any information about where Vidler might be, call police.

Investigators say she may be in a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate number RYT5102.