Amber Alert issued for teen abducted from Celina, Texas
CELINA, Texas - Police have issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Alexis Marie Vidler, who they say was abducted 3 days ago.
She was last seen on Tapadero Drive in Celina, TX, on January 2 around 7:19 p.m.
Investigators say she may be in a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate number RYT5102.
If you have any information about where Vidler might be, call police.
