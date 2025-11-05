Baby at center of AMBER Alert in CPS custody; mom arrested

The Brief Baby at center of Tuesday night's AMBER Alert was found and is in CPS custody APD says CPS had a court order to take him from his mother's custody His mother Kayla Washington and another person were arrested



The baby at the center of Tuesday night's AMBER Alert has been found and is in CPS custody, says the Austin Police Department.

His mother and another individual were also arrested.

What we know:

On Nov. 4, just after 4:30 p.m., APD responded to a report by CPS about a missing infant in the 14000 block of Summit Drive, near Wells Branch Parkway and W Howard Lane in North Austin.

CPS had obtained a court order to remove almost two-month-old Armani Woods from his mother's care. The report stated his mother, identified as 32-year-old Kayla Washington, had disappeared with the baby after learning CPS was taking custody.

Officers began looking at all known locations for Washington, and at 6:30 p.m., the APD Missing Persons Unit was pulled in.

An AMBER Alert was issued, identifying Washington as a suspect. Investigators also learned that she may have been assisted by 28-year-old Avery Rider.

Shortly after the AMBER Alert went out, a vehicle was found near the 9000 block of North Lamar Boulevard. Officers responded and found Washington walking along carrying a baby. Officers detained her and confirmed the child was Armani.

APD says the baby appeared unharmed and was evaluated by EMS before he was released to CPS.

Officers also found Rider in a nearby vehicle matching the alert description. Rider was detained and later taken into custody for resisting arrest.

Washington was booked into the Travis County Jail for third-degree felony kidnapping and an unrelated outstanding warrant for criminal trespass.