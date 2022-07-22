Despite reporting profits last quarter, American Airlines still years away from normal capacity

Fort Worth-based American Airlines said it could be two or three years before it’s back to normal capacity.

The company’s CEO made that projection while announcing the airline was profitable last quarter, for the first time without government aid since the pandemic began.

Mixed news ultimately from American.

While it celebrates that profitability, traveling is still a major headache right now for many travelers.

American is soaring back into profitability, but the number of flights still fails to meet customer demand.

CEO Robert Isom spoke with CNBC Thursday.

"You know, a quarter ago we said, ‘Hey, we're going to be back here talking to you about profitability. Reliability.’ I'm so pleased of all of our team here that we're out here reporting a net income of $533 million hitting our margin guide. It's a really important day for American Airlines. We've got work to do on reliability," he said.

It comes on the heels of a rough June for American.

According to FlightAware, the airline cancelled more flights than any other U.S. airline and the highest percentage of its scheduled flights among the major U.S. carriers.

Weather caused some issues, federal air traffic controllers have dealt with staffing issues, and airlines are also plagued by staffing shortages after many paid employees to quit during the pandemic.

"I don't think it's going to be five years. I think it's going to take a couple of years to work our way through this," Isom said. "But we're going to do everything that we can to attract pilots to the business, have the training resources to get them to proficiency, and then get them out there flying."

Isom said one barrier to entry that American is trying to help with is the cost of training pilots.

The airline makes loans available for students at its cadet academy.

"We do still see quite a lot of folks coming from the military. But we've got to really bolster up the path, the civilian path. And that’s where the cadet academy comes into play," explained Christina Flores, managing director of aviation recruiting and programs for American Airlines.

Until those pilots arrive, the airline will continue to trim flights.

Bloomberg reported Friday that American notified flight crews it is cancelling more than 1,000 flights in July and August to create more of a buffer from disruptions.

American Airlines announced late last month plans to offer raises of nearly 17% by the end of 2024.