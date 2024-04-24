Americans envy these jobs more than any others

article

Finding the right job can be based on many factors for workers, including the salary, commute, and the work-life balance it offers.

But regardless of what your criteria for a job may be, there are some vocations working professionals desire more than others based on a new study.

RELATED: Report reveals top 10 in-demand jobs, market predictions for 2024

HostingAdvice, an online web hosting company, conducted a poll of 3,000 Americans to find the nation’s most envied jobs, and here are the ones that made the cut.

Top jobs Americans envy

Wildlife photographer Chocolatier Adventure tour guide Luxury real estate agent Vineyard manager/winemaker Craft brewer Social media influencer Environmental scientist Video game developer Cheese artisan Marine biologist Fashion designer TV anchor/host Aerospace engineer for Space Exploration companies Digital nomad web designer Magazine editor Entertainment lawyer

These professions not only offer a lifestyle change for job seekers but also the opportunity for them to enjoy the work that they do.

RELATED: Here's what ‘job cuffing’ is and how to avoid it

HostingAdvice explains that these jobs represent what some workers are searching for in terms of creative roles that provide them with the chance to do impactful work.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



