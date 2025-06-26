Williamson County, Georgetown animal shelter merger becomes official on July 14

article

The merger between Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and the Georgetown Animal Shelter will be official next month.



The merger between the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and the Georgetown Animal Shelter will be official next month.

Starting July 14, WCRAS's campus in Georgetown will be the centralized location for shelter services.

What will change with the merger?

What we know:

The cats from Georgetown Animal Shelter will move to the County’s campus, where services for cats will be provided moving forward.

Dog adoptions will be available through the newly-named WCRAS Red Poppy Adoptique, located at the former Georgetown Animal Shelter facility, while future expansion plans are implemented.

The Red Poppy Adoptique will offer dog fostering and adoptions and its location right next to San Gabriel Park will make it the perfect place for families to participate in the shelter’s Doggy Day Out daytime foster program, says WCRAS.

Why you should care:

With this change, WCRAS says Georgetown residents will gain access to its full range of programs and services, including

Weekly Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) clinics for community cats

Low-cost spay/neuter clinics

Vaccines through Petco Love, offered approximately quarterly for county residents

Microchipping and pet registration

Pet Hub tags

Online listings of community pets available for adoption

More fostering and volunteering opportunities

What's next:

To celebrate, both locations will host merger celebrations with free adoptions for all available pets on Saturday, July 19, from noon-6 p.m.

WCRAS partnership

The backstory:

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter was established in 2007 as a collaborative effort between the county and several partner cities, including Cedar Park, Hutto, Leander and Round Rock.

WCRAS serves as the primary resource facility for lost, unhorsed and rehomed pets in the region.

In November 2023, the city of Georgetown proposed joining the partnership through a bond election. Proposition C, which allocated $15 million for this, passed with 67.14% of the vote.

The proposition itself allowed the city the option to either join the partnership or just expand its existing facility. However, city officials preferred to join the partnership and entered discussions with the county to formalize everything.

Earlier this year, the city and county Commissioners Court approved an updated interlocal agreement to formalize Georgetown's participation in the partnership.

The agreement outlines the terms of Georgetown's participation, including financial commitments and operational responsibilities. The city's involvement is expected to enhance shelter capacity and streamline services.

The agreement ensures that Georgetown residents will benefit from expanded shelter services, including lost pet support, adoption programs and community resources, says the county. The partnership also allows for shared resources and expertise.