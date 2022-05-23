Search for suspect abandoning golden retrievers in Lakeway

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who has been abandoning dogs in the area of Clubhouse Drive and Duck Lake in Lakeway over the last few months.

According to the Lakeway Police Department, four golden retrievers have been abandoned over the last few months. The first dog was found in February 2022, then another golden retriever was found at the end of March 2022. Two more dogs were found abandoned at the end of April, but one has since gone missing.

All four dogs were malnourished and suffering from mange.

Mange is a skin disease of animals caused by mite infestations and characterized by inflammation, itching, thickening of the skin, and hair loss.

Abandoning an animal is a violation of Texas Law under Animal Cruelty Section 42.092, and is a Class A Misdemeanor for each animal abandoned. If you have any information about these incidents, please contact Officer Andrea Greig at 512-261-2852 or andreagreig@lakeway-tx.gov.