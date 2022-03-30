Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders celebrates grand opening of new campus

The Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders celebrated the grand opening of its new campus on Wednesday, March 30.

The new campus is a modernized, state-of-the-art building that Ann Richards SYWL received as part of Austin ISD's 2017 Bond Program.

AISD's 2017 Bond was passed by Austin voters in November 2017 to create 21st Century learning spaces for students. According to the program's website, key projects in the bond include constructing new campus facilities, improvements to address overcrowding and critical needs, and district wide improvements to technology for teachers, students, and transportation.

Ann Richards SYWL held the grand opening ceremony to commemorate the completion of the project. The school's new location is 2309 Panther Trail in South Austin.

