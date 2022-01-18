Ann Richards School placed on 'secure' as police search for suspect

article

The Austin Police Department says it is searching for a robbery suspect near the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders. Officials say the school has been placed on "secure" which is used when there is a threat on the outside of the building. All staff and students have been instructed to get inside buildings, lock outside doors, and conduct business as usual.

APD says the suspect robbed a Dan's Hamburgers located in the 4300 block of Menchaca Road at around 11:55 a.m. The search is going on in the 3700 block of Menchaca Road and Crossroad Valley View Road. Police say Air 1 and K9 unites are being called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

