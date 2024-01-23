Anonymous homeless man rescues, leaves motherless puppies with note at shelter: 'My heart shatters for them'

article

A North Carolina animal shelter is thanking an anonymous homeless man who rescued a litter of puppies and left them at its doorstep with a touching note.

"The note was from a kind soul, a homeless man who, despite his own hardships, took it upon himself to rescue these innocent lives after their mother, a local stray he cared for, tragically passed away," the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society posted on its Facebook page.

The homeless man wrote in a note that he noticed the puppies after a dog he used to feed was hit and killed by a car.

The man said he knew the dog had puppies somewhere and searched for them.

"I'm sorry for leaving them like this but I myself am homeless and cannot afford to care for them," the note further read. "My heart shatters for them and their mother."

"I just want them to be given the chance their mother, like myself, was never given," he continued.

The shelter said they would like to thank "this compassionate individual, wherever you are" and invited him to come to the shelter again.

"Your empathy in the face of adversity gives us hope and inspiration," the shelter continued. "We promise to honor your selfless gesture by providing these puppies with the love and care they deserve."

The shelter said the puppies are too young for adoption but are seeking donations to take of the puppies' medical needs.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.