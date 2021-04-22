APD arrests four in connection with February shooting in North Austin

Four men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in North Austin in late February.

27-year-old Michael Wayne Butler, 22-year-old Kieren Eric Dewayne McGowan, 24-year-old Sammie Ray Spencer, and 24-year-old Tarell Deshawn Manson have been charged with capital murder in the death of 27-year-old Marcel Tramon Pimpton. Bond has been set at $800,000 each.

APD has arrested Michael Wayne Butler (far left), Tarell Deshawn Manson (center left), Kieren Eric Dewayne McGowan (center right), and Sammie Ray Spencer (far right) in connection with a murder at a North Austin apartment complex in February. (Austin Police Department)

APD says that just after 11:30 p.m. on February 28, Austin 911 received a report of shots fired at the Midtown Commons at Crestview Station Apartments, near the intersection of West St. John’s Avenue and North Lamar Boulevard in North Austin.

Officers arrived and found a blood trail leading them back to Pimpton. Despite life-saving measures from both APD and ATCEMS personnel, Pimpton succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD says that homicide investigators and crime scene personnel arrived to begin gathering information and processing the scene. Detectives are continuing to seek out witnesses. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 12th homicide of 2021.