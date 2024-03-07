Expand / Collapse search

Anti-theft: APD, Hyundai holding software upgrade event

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police and Hyundai are teaming up to prevent auto thefts after a rash of crimes targeting the vehicles.

Hyundai owners from Austin and the surrounding area are invited to bring their vehicles to Burger Sports Complex from March 8 to March 10 for a free anti-theft software upgrade.

Hyundai says it should take its technicians less than 30 minutes to install the new technology. All Hyundai owners will also receive a no-cost steering wheel lock.

The affected vehicles include:

  • 2018-2022 Accent
  • 2011-2022 Elantra
  • 2013-2020 Elantra GT
  • 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
  • 2018-2022 Kona
  • 2020-2021 Palisade
  • 2013-2022 Santa Fe
  • 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
  • 2019 Santa Fe XL
  • 2011-2019 Sonata
  • 2011-2022 Tucson
  • 2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster
  • 2020-2021 Venue

The Burger Sports Complex is located at 3200 Jones Road in Austin.

The event will take place on the following dates:

  • Friday, March 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 9, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

For more information, click here.