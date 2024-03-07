Anti-theft: APD, Hyundai holding software upgrade event
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police and Hyundai are teaming up to prevent auto thefts after a rash of crimes targeting the vehicles.
Hyundai owners from Austin and the surrounding area are invited to bring their vehicles to Burger Sports Complex from March 8 to March 10 for a free anti-theft software upgrade.
Hyundai says it should take its technicians less than 30 minutes to install the new technology. All Hyundai owners will also receive a no-cost steering wheel lock.
The affected vehicles include:
- 2018-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2020 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2013-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue
The Burger Sports Complex is located at 3200 Jones Road in Austin.
The event will take place on the following dates:
- Friday, March 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, March 9, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, March 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
