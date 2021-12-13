APD identifies contractor killed in fatal South Austin crash

One of the people killed in a crash in South Austin has been identified by police. The Austin Police Department (APD) says that 30-year-old Jeremy Singleton and a second unidentified person were killed in the crash on Dec. 10.

APD says that around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of the S I-35 northbound service road where a black Porsche traveling northbound had left the roadway and entered the grassy median where TxDOT contractors were working and installing road signs.

Singleton and the yet-to-be-identified second contractor were pronounced dead at the scene at 9:38 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was pinned and needed to be extracted by first responders. The driver was transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

It appears that speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

APD says that this is Austin’s 106th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 115 fatalities. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 81 fatal crashes resulting in 86 fatalities.

