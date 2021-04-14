APD identifies man killed in scooter, vehicle crash on South Congress

The Austin Police Department has identified the man that was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a scooter in South Austin as Paulo Vaughn Mitchell, 51. No charges are expected to be filed in this incident.

According to police, first responders were dispatched to the 300 block of East Riverside Drive, at the intersection with South Congress Avenue, shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9 for a crash involving a black and white, 2019 Ryder box truck and a MotoTec-brand scooter. It appears the scooter collided with the truck, according to police.

Mitchell was transported by ATCEMS to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Ryder box truck was not physically injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.