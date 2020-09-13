APD investigates illegal activity associated with “car clubs”

The Austin Police Department conducted an operation Saturday to "interrupt" illegal activity associated with car clubs in North Austin.

APD says the department has noted significant levels of "dangerous and criminal activity" in a parking lot at 12625 N. I-35 since the beginning of summer. Officers made 10 arrests, responded to 19 reports of shots fired, seized seven firearms, and documented one auto theft, one robbery, and three instances of unlawful carry among other crimes between June 1 and Sept. 9.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

APD says these activities happened in conjunction with car-club gatherings in the parking lot. An online search produced hours of Snapchat, YouTube and Facebook footage of the activity at these events.

"Most alarming is the presence of children and their close proximity to cars performing burnouts, the prevalence of illegal guns and drugs, the ongoing damage to private property...and the fear these activities are creating for area residents and business owners," says APD in a release.

Advertisement

APD conducted an operation on Sept. 12 in partnership with Texas DPS, Travis County District Attorney’s Office, Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Round Rock Police Department, and the Pflugerville Police Department.

APD says the goal of the operation was to interrupt the illegal activity associated with these car clubs that draw individuals from all over the state. The planning for this initiative has been ongoing for weeks.

RELATED: Man dies in motorcycle crash in North Austin

The multi-jurisdictional team conducted extensive research to identify individuals engaging in criminal behavior in order to take them into custody. APD says they are working to compile arrest numbers and will release them once available.

For more Austin news, click here.