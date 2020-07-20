APD investigating death of woman who was known to help the homeless

The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in North Austin. The 59-year-old victim had been found by police officers with severe trauma to her body.

She died later at the hospital, despite life-saving efforts.

According to police, 911 dispatch received a call about an injured woman at the Delwood Apartments around 2:50 a.m. on Monday, July 20. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, in the 1400 block of East 51 Street, officers discovered Karen Sue Henson with severe trauma to her body.

Karen Sue Henson had previously experienced homelessness and was known for occasionally helping others experiencing the same. Given her efforts, many knew where she lived, according to APD.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported Ms. Henson to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where, despite lifesaving attempts, she was pronounced deceased at 3:25 a.m.

Detectives were told by witnesses that Ms. Henson heard a noise outside her apartment window and went to investigate, according to police. It is unclear at this point what occurred outside that led to Ms. Henson’s murder.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest.

Detectives are asking anyone with video or information about this incident to come forward. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS(8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Those with information may also reach out to APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS(8477), email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.