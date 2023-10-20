APD investigating string of murders in East Riverside area

The Austin Police Department is investigating a string of murders in the East Riverside Drive area.

According to the Austin Police Chief's monthly report, almost 700 violent crimes have occurred in the East Riverside Drive area from June to September of this year.

Just this week alone, police are investigating three homicides in the East Riverside area.

The first happened early Saturday morning near an apartment complex off Woodland Avenue.

"Officers arrived on scene and found a victim on the ground with injuries," said Sr Officer Demitri Hobbs with Austin police.

Police have identified the victim as 50-year-old Feliciano Alvarado-Lajuj. He was found by officers with gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex by a suspect who left the area. Police are still looking for that suspect.

The next homicide happened around 48 hours later and only a half a mile away.

There, police say they found 28-year-old Jader Francisco Tinoco-Salgado with gunshot wounds.

Police charged the victim’s cousin, 35-year-old Elvin Salvador Tinoco-Orosco, with first degree murder. Investigators believe he shot and killed Jader during an argument.

The third homicide of the week happened at an apartment complex on Crossing Place Thursday night.

"They located a male subject inside of an apartment with obvious gunshot wounds," said Ariel Crumes with Austin police.

Police say the victim lived inside the apartment where the shooting took place and the victim knew the suspect.

Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to process the scene and interview witnesses. A subject of interest has been identified in the case.