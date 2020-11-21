APD looking for 3 suspects involved in Montopolis drive-by shooting

The Austin Police Department is looking for three suspects they say were involved in a drive-by shooting at a Montopolis convenience store.

APD says the three suspects, two men and a woman, pulled up at the store at 809 Vargas Road around 9 p.m. Nov. 18. The driver got into a disturbance with a subject at the scene.

The Austin Police Department is looking for three suspects they say were involved in a drive-by shooting at a Montopolis convenience store. (Austin Police Department)

The suspects left, then came back and fired multiple shots at the subject, hitting the occupied store in the process, says APD.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: a Hispanic male in his early 20s with a thin build, curly hair and a light mustache; last seen wearing a blue polo T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes

Suspect #2: a Hispanic female in her early 20s with long dark hair; last seen wearing a yellow tank top and blue jeans; was seated in the passenger seat

Suspect #3: a Hispanic male in his early 20s with a heavy-set build and short black hair; last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt with "GO YARD" printed on the front

A photo of suspect #3 in a drive-by shooting at a Montopolis convenience store (Austin Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

