Suspect steals bike worth $9K from Austin Bike Farm

Early Wednesday morning, Austin Bike Farm was burglarized with the suspect taking one bike worth $9,000.

Owner Owen Weber says he got a disturbing email telling him someone broke into his business. “We had a good Samaritan live cross street witness someone smashing in the window with a brick,” he said.

The witness told Weber they spotted the suspect in the midst of breaking into his shop. “They attempted with a couple different objects and finally smashed through it and stole a bike right out of the window,” Weber said.

Only one bike was stolen, but Weber says it wasn’t just any bike; this one was worth $9,000. “They stole one of our nicer mountain bikes, one of our Rocky Mountain Instinct 70 BC Edition which is a pretty, pretty rare bike,” he said.

Weber says the business has been around for 11 years, but is new to this location on Burnet Road.

“We've been here just over a year and this is the first time we've been burglarized, but usually it's more like a shoplifting scenario, but this time it was blatant smash and grab go,” he said.

For now, business will go on as usual.

“We just hope that somebody will see [the bike] out there. maybe call the police, and we would offer a reward if it came back. or if the guy who stole it is looking at this and feels bad, you could bring it back. We won't do anything,” said Weber.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call APD.

