APD looking for remaining suspect in North Austin fatal shooting

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the remaining suspect in a North Austin fatal shooting in mid-April.

APD is looking for 22-year-old Cornelius Cooks in connection with the April 14 shooting of 18-year-old Kedarius Griffin. Cooks is known to frequent the Galveston and Houston areas.

Cornelius Cooks (Austin Police Department)

21-year-old Warren Mitchell III was apprehended by US Marshals in the 8200 block of East Shelly Drive in Tulsa, Okla. Mitchell has been charged with first-degree murder and his bond has been set at $500,000.

US Marshals conducted a fugitive investigation and discovered that Mitchell had fled north of the Red River to Oklahoma. He was later apprehended at a local hotel in Tulsa.

Griffin was shot and killed near a McDonald's at 9414 N. Lamar Blvd earlier this month. APD says that Austin 911 received a call about shots fired just before 7:30 p.m. on April 14.

Officers arrived and saw a gray-colored sedan that looked like it had crashed into other cars in the parking lot and a Black man lying on the ground near the driver's door with an apparent gunshot wound, says APD. ATCEMS was called and arrived, but the victim, identified as Griffin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to the scene. APD says that the investigation so far shows that three Black men were involved in a disturbance with Griffin, who was in the driver's seat of a car occupied by others, including children, and several shots were fired. The suspects then left the scene in a red sedan.

This case is still under investigation. A clear motive has not been determined, says APD.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and manner homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.