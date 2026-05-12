APD looking for suspects involved in East Austin drive-by shooting

The Brief APD is searching for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in East Austin The incident happened on April 2 in the 5300 block of King Henry Drive Detectives also believe this shooting is connected to a murder that happened on April 3 in the 10900 block of Brazoria Lane



The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in East Austin.

The backstory:

Police said on April 2, around 10:48 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5300 block of King Henry Drive. When officers arrived, they found multiple victims and several homes that had been hit by gunfire. There were no injuries reported.

According to witnesses, a white car drove through the neighborhood and opened fire on the group that was outside a home. Witnesses told police the car drove by the group, before coming back and shooting at them.

Investigators believe there may have been five people inside the car at the time, with at least two suspects leaning from the car or who got out when they began shooting.

Detectives believe the car was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, and they described the suspects as black men wearing ski masks.

Dig deeper:

Police also believe the shooting may have been connected to a murder on April 3, which happened hours after the drive-by shooting.

On April 3, around 12:42 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 10900 block of Brazoria Lane. The caller said her boyfriend had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Joshua Williams, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

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What you can do:

Anyone with photos, video, or other potential evidence is asked to share them with Austin police. You can submit videos by clicking here or by using the QR code below.

APD strongly encourages anyone with information to contact the Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5245. You can also submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.