2026 Election: New Braunfels sets runoff election for mayor, city council seat

The Brief New Braunfels to hold runoff election for mayor, District 6 seat District 5 candidate Mary Ann Labowski was elected with over 50% Runoff election set for June 13



The city of New Braunfels has set a date for its mayoral and city council runoff.

By the numbers:

The New Braunfels city council approved the official canvass and results from the May 2 election on May 11.

Mary Ann Labowski received 50.65% of the vote for the District 5 seat, meaning no need for a runoff election.

In the District 6 race, Nikki Shaw earned 45.33%, April Ryan received 33.07% and Steven Voges got 21.6% of the vote.

In the mayoral race, Michael Alexander French earned 49.38%, Neal Linnartz got 38.41%, Angela Allen received 10.97% and Jon Frazier got 1.64% of the vote, based on results posted to the city's election website.

What's next:

Both the District 6 council race and the mayoral race will go to a runoff as none of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote.

The District 6 race will be between April Ryan and Nikki Shaw.

The mayoral race will be between Neal Linnartz and Michael Alexander French.

The runoff will be held on Saturday, June 13.

Early voting

Comal County

Locations

Comal County Elections Office - 396 N. Seguin Ave.

Comal County Church Hill Annex - 1345 Church Hill Dr.

Hours

June 1–5 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 6 -10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 8-9 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guadalupe County

Locations

Guadalupe County Elections Office - 3251 SH 123

Redemptive Grace Ministries - 2240 FM 725

Hours

June 1–5 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 6 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 8-9 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day

Comal County

Locations

New Braunfels City Hall — 550 Landa St

Westside Branch Library - 2932 I-35 South

New Braunfels Public Library — 700 E Common St

Comal County Church Hill Annex - 1345 Church Hill Dr.

Eden Hill — 631 Lakeview Blvd

Hours

June 13 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guadalupe County

Location

Redemptive Grace Ministries - 2240 FM 725

Hours

June 13 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Controversy over May 2 mayoral election results

Dig deeper:

The mayoral election results did cause a bit of a stir in the city of New Braunfels.

City officials say that there was an "oversight in not recognizing a conflict between the City Charter and the Texas Constitution" that "caused significant frustration and distress in the community."

"While this failure is unacceptable and extremely regrettable, it is not a result of deceit or dishonesty. It is a significant mistake that is being felt by the community, candidates, the City Council, and the entire organization," said the city.

The Texas Constitution requires that when a term of office exceeds two years, that seat's election must be decided by a majority vote, meaning one candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote. The New Braunfels mayoral term is three years.

In 1995, the New Braunfels City Charter was amended for the Mayor to be elected by the residents instead of chosen by City Council, based on which candidates received the most votes, also known as a plurality vote.

However, since 1995, every mayoral election has been decided by a majority vote, or it was an unopposed race, says the city.

The issue was not discovered until May 4 when outside legal counsel, after seeing election results coverage, informed the City Attorney of the conflict between the City Charter and Texas Election Code.

The city says the outside counsel was a firm already under contract to provide legal services and is not affiliated with any candidate.

Upon learning this and further review, the City announced there would be a runoff election between the top two candidates in the mayoral election in order for the city to be compliant with state law.