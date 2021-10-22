APD gives update on downtown 'gun battle' that left teen dead

The Austin Police Department (APD) gave an update on the investigation into the officer-involved shooting during the downtown Austin 'gun battle' earlier this month.

According to police, the shooting happened a little after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 9. 17-year-old Michael Carothers was killed during this incident.

Chief of Police Joseph Chacon spoke at APD Headquarters around 2 p.m. today. FOX 7 Austin carried a live stream of the press conference on our website, news app, and Youtube channel.

According to police, officers were conducting a DWI investigation near the intersection of 5th Street and Sabine Street around 1:17 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots north of their location. The officers reportedly ran towards the sounds of gunfire, northbound along Sabine Street.

The officers came upon a group of males firing weapons at another group of unknown individuals. One officer -Officer Glenn Vargas - discharged his firearm, and it is unknown if anyone was struck by the officer’s discharged weapon.

This group of males then started running northbound, and officers pursued them. Officers located and detained one individual that appeared to be involved in the incident, according to police. They also reportedly recovered one handgun.

Shortly after the shooting, police found 17-year-old Michael Carothers with gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures on him. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

The officer-involved shooting was captured on Officer Vargas’s body-worn camera. APD is also working on locating any other sources of video.

Per normal APD protocol, Officer Vargas was placed on administrative leave. APD will conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office, and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

