APD searching for woman who robbed Subway at gunpoint in North Austin

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is investigating an aggravated robbery at a North Austin Subway in late January.

APD says the suspect entered the restaurant located at 7110 Cameron Road on Jan. 29 at approximately 9:50 a.m. She ordered a sandwich and moved to the register at which time she produced a handgun and pointed it at the cashier while demanding money and making life-threatening statements to the employee.

The suspect fled the area on foot, running northbound across the street, with an undisclosed amount of cash. The Subway employee was physically unharmed, says APD.

The suspect is described as:

Black female

Brown eyes

Estimated to be between 18 and 22 years of age

Slim build, approximately 120 to 130 pounds

Described as being between 5’2" and 5"5"

Last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes

Carried a black semi-automatic handgun

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website, or use the Crime Stoppers app.

All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.