Police look for shooting suspect following NE Austin SWAT situation

A SWAT call in Northeast Austin has ended but the Austin Police Department is still looking for the suspect in a shooting.

It all began at around 7:42 p.m. when officers were called to the Wildwood Apartments in the 7600 block of Cameron Road after a resident called saying they heard multiple gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Dell Seton with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say witnesses said a possible person of interest ran from the scene and into an apartment. Officers set up a perimeter around a building and evacuated nearby apartments. Shortly after, the SWAT team was called to the scene.

Around 1 a.m. this morning, SWAT was called off and officials say no one was found inside the apartment.

Back on April 30, APD was called to a shooting at the same apartment complex. Police say 17-year-old Amonte Lamonte Watters was shot. He died from his injuries days later. APD says it does not have information right now to confirm if the two incidents are related.

Advertisement

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), the new Crime Stoppers App, and or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.