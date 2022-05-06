Teen dies after shooting at North Austin apartment complex

A teen has died following a shooting at an apartment complex in April, police said.

Austin police said around 8:13 p.m. on April 30, a shooting was reported at the Wildwood Apartments at 7610 Cameron Rd.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with trauma to his body. He was taken to Dell Seton Hospital where he remained on life support until he died from his injures on May 5. He was identified as 17-year-old Amonte Lamonte Watters.

According to surveillance video, two groups of people began shooting at each other at the back of the apartment complex. The motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

On May 5, the Travis County Medical Examiner said the official cause of death to Watters was a gunshot wound.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), the new Crime Stoppers App, and or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.



This is being investigated as Austin's 26th homicide of 2022.