SWAT situation on Cool Shadow Drive ends peacefully, person in custody

The Austin Police Department says a person is in custody after a SWAT situation on Cool Shadow Drive ended peacefully.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Cool Shadow Drive. Police say they were called to respond to a report of a family disturbance at around 9:32 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

When officers arrived, the family inside the home safely left but the suspect remained inside.

Police say the suspect did have a felony warrant and that APD SWAT arrived to serve that warrant.

At around 1:45 p.m., police used a distractionary device and less-than-lethal options and were able to get the suspect to surrender.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The suspect is now in custody and police say there is no further danger to the public.

It's not clear if the suspect will face any charges related to today's incident.