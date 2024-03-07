SWAT teams responding to barricaded subject in south Austin: APD

SWAT teams with the Austin Police Department are responding to a barricaded subject call in south Austin.

According to Austin police, APD SWAT team members are responding to a barricaded subject call near 4400 Merle Drive near the intersection of Ben White Blvd. and Menchaca Rd.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police are expected to provide more information soon.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.