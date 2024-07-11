Suspect arrested after SWAT incident in South Austin

A suspect is now in custody after a SWAT incident in South Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

APD said on July 11 around 11:14 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Teri Road for a gun hotshot call. A woman reported there was a domestic disturbance involving a gun.

The caller provided a description of the suspect, who was then seen fleeing to a nearby storage facility "holding what appeared to be a firearm," said APD.

The suspect seen entering the storage facility was considered "armed and barricaded" at that point, said APD. SWAT, K-9 and hostage negotiation teams, as well as ATCEMS and Austin fire crews, responded to the scene.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

The suspect was found inside the storage facility and taken into custody. APD says a firearm was recovered at the scene.

APD says the suspect has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence. The female victim suffered minor injuries.

APD says there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the suspect's information will not be released until he is fully processed and booked by the Travis County Sheriff's Office.