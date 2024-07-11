Woman's death at Round Rock hospital prompts investigation: TCSO

A woman's death at a Round Rock hospital has prompted a suspicious death investigation by the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

On July 10 at around 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office was called by a Williamson County Justice of the Peace regarding a suspicious death.

A woman in her 40s died at a Round Rock hospital and, in addition to her medical conditions, she had fractured bones, says TCSO. The judge asked TCSO to investigate as her home is within the agency's jurisdiction.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner's office. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, July 11.