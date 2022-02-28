APD to join '30x30 initiative' to increase representation of women in department

The Austin Police Department will join the "30x30 initiative."

The 30x30 initiative is a coalition of police leaders, researchers and professional organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in policing agencies across the U.S.

Currently, APD is made up of 11 percent of women officers, and the department said they want to improve on that.

APD's goal is to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30 percent by 2030 and to ensure police policies and culture intentionally support the success of qualified women officers throughout their careers.

Chief Chacon will be signing the 30x30 pledge at the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders at 2309 Panther Trail at 12:30 p.m. on March 2, 2022.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter