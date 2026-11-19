The Brief APD working to address ongoing vehicle burglaries in East Austin Burglaries have been happening for nearly a year now in two specific areas APD is sharing tips to help avoid being a victim



The Austin Police Department is working to address ongoing vehicle burglaries in two areas of East Austin. They say there have been over 100 break-ins since the beginning of the year.

APD says the burglaries have been happening for nearly a year now, mostly around De Nada Cantina and the Texas Cemetery.

By the numbers:

APD says that two areas in particular are experiencing increased vehicle burglary activity:

4600–4900 blocks of East Cesar Chavez Street and 4600–5000 blocks of Red Bluff Road

700–1000 blocks of Comal Street and 900 block of Navasota Street

Incidents have been reported to happen primarily on Thursdays and Fridays between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

What has APD done to address this?

Dig deeper:

APD says that it has taken several steps to address these burglaries, including:

Conducting Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) assessments

Increasing directed patrols

Working with property and business representatives to identify opportunities to improve security

APD has also distributed educational materials, installed signage advising to Lock, Take, Hide, and used undercover operations and bait vehicles to catch burglars.

APD also held a press conference Thursday to talk about the burglaries. Watch the full presser below:

At this point, it's not clear if the same group of people responsible for the break-ins.

What they're saying:

"We want people who live, work, or spend time in these areas to be aware of what's happening and take a few extra precautions. Unfortunately, this isn't a new issue for us, and we've been working on several different approaches to try to address it," Det. Marcin Niedzielski with APD said.

Police say they've looked at how to improve things like lighting and visibility. They've increased patrols, talked with businesses and residents about prevention, and tried undercover operations to identify suspects.

"We've had success with some of these prevention efforts in other areas of the city. However, as we've addressed activity in one location, we've seen the problem shift to other areas," Niedzielski said.

Remember to lock your doors, don't leave anything in plain sight in your car, and park in well-lit areas.

"These are simple steps, but they can make a difference and help reduce opportunities for someone to break into your vehicle," Niedzielski said.

If you have a surveillance camera in the hot spots, check if they caught anything, especially on Thursday and Friday nights.

"Your camera may have captured someone walking through a parking area, checking vehicle doors, looking into windows, or driving through the area around the times these incidents occurred. Even small details like a description of a vehicle or the direction someone walked could help our detectives put pieces of the investigation together," Niedzielski said.

What you can do:

To reduce your risk of becoming a victim, APD has the following tips:

Always lock your vehicle, even if you are only stepping away for a few minutes

Never leave valuables, bags, electronics, firearms, or other items visible inside your vehicle

Take your belongings with you whenever possible. If you must leave items behind, secure them out of sight before arriving at your destination

Park in well-lit areas and, when possible, in locations with security cameras or visibility from nearby homes and businesses

Avoid leaving garage door openers, keys, or personal information inside your vehicle

APD seeking evidence

Detectives are also asking residents and businesses in those identified areas to check their security camera footage, in particular footage from Thursday and Friday nights between 10 and 11 p.m.

Anyone with relevant video, photographs or information is encouraged to send it to APD through its online evidence portal.

What do I do if I see a crime happening?

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. For suspicious activity that is not an emergency, you may file a report online or through the 311 app.