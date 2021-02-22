APD's mounted patrol horses spent storm at Austin Equestrian Center

article

The Austin Police Department took special measures to protect the horses from its mounted patrol from the winter weather conditions last week. All 16 horses were moved to the Austin Equestrian Center in Cedar Creek during Winter Storm Uri.

Two APD officers stayed with the horses throughout the storm to ensure their safety. The horses did outstanding, considering they were required to be sheltered for a prolonged time, according to Austin police.

As the weather warmed up throughout the week, the horses were allowed out to play and run around the area at the Austin Equestrian Center.

Mounted Patrol was forced to move all 16 horses to the Austin Equestrian Center in Cedar Creek. (Austin Police Department / FOX 7 Austin)

