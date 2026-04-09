City of Austin looks for organizations to run new homeless navigation center

The Brief South Austin Housing Navigation Center is in need of some organizations to run the center It was a former game room, and they plan to turn it into a resource hub for people at risk of being homeless There is still some pushback from some neighbors



The City of Austin is looking for organizations to run its South Austin Housing Navigation Center.

The backstory:

The city bought a building near I-35 and E. Oltorf last year. It was a former game room, and they plan to turn it into a resource hub for people at risk of being homeless. The center would help connect people to housing support and social services. Up to $250,000 in funding is available to help run the facility.

The project is facing pushback from some neighbors who say it’s too close to Travis High School and Travis Heights Elementary and that they’re already seeing more homeless activity in the area.

What they're saying:

"What we're looking for is an experienced operator, somebody who understands humans and human services and can also help people navigate the complex web of housing assistance and housing services. It could be one organization, or it could be a collaborative of organizations. We know that some organizations specialize in niche things, and they have partners who specialize in other niche things," said David Gray, director of Austin Homeless Strategies and Operations.

What you can do:

The application process to find an operator opens Monday, April 13.

For more information, click here.