APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Oct. 8-11

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Oct. 8 through Oct. 11.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.

APH says locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your Center for Disease Control COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated. Booster shots are available only to people who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine at least six months ago.

APH and Travis County health officials are urging unvaccinated individuals to get the vaccine to protect themselves, their family and the community from the virus and its variants. Austin-Travis County moved to Stage 4 of the Risk-Based Guidelines on Sep. 28.

Friday, October 8

Austin City Limits Music Festival (Travis County) - MUST HAVE TICKET FOR ENTRY AS VACCINE EVENT IS INSIDE

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd., Austin, TX 78746

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Foundation Communities Prosper Center South (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 2900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Note: PPE + Food Boxes will also be distributed

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Address 1148 Airport Blvd., Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Saturday, October 9

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

St Joseph’s Catholic Church (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 12010 Old Hwy 20, Manor, TX 78653

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Impact at Mosaic Church (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 12675 Research Blvd., Austin, TX 78759

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

The Reserve at Oak Ranch (APH)

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 5717 Paseo Nuevo Circle, Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Austin City Limits Music Festival (Travis County) - MUST HAVE TICKET FOR ENTRY AS VACCINE EVENT IS INSIDE

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd., Austin, TX 78746

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Sunday, October 10

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Austin City Limits Music Festival (Travis County) - MUST HAVE TICKET FOR ENTRY AS VACCINATION WILL BE INSIDE EVENT

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd., Austin, TX 78746

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Monday, October 11

No vaccine events from APH or Travis County

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).

