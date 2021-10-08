APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Oct. 8-11
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Oct. 8 through Oct. 11.
Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.
APH says locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your Center for Disease Control COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated. Booster shots are available only to people who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine at least six months ago.
APH and Travis County health officials are urging unvaccinated individuals to get the vaccine to protect themselves, their family and the community from the virus and its variants. Austin-Travis County moved to Stage 4 of the Risk-Based Guidelines on Sep. 28.
Friday, October 8
Austin City Limits Music Festival (Travis County) - MUST HAVE TICKET FOR ENTRY AS VACCINE EVENT IS INSIDE
- Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd., Austin, TX 78746
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Foundation Communities Prosper Center South (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 2900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
- Note: PPE + Food Boxes will also be distributed
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Address 1148 Airport Blvd., Austin, TX 78702
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, October 9
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
St Joseph’s Catholic Church (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 12010 Old Hwy 20, Manor, TX 78653
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Impact at Mosaic Church (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 12675 Research Blvd., Austin, TX 78759
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
The Reserve at Oak Ranch (APH)
- Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Address: 5717 Paseo Nuevo Circle, Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Austin City Limits Music Festival (Travis County) - MUST HAVE TICKET FOR ENTRY AS VACCINE EVENT IS INSIDE
- Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd., Austin, TX 78746
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Sunday, October 10
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Austin City Limits Music Festival (Travis County) - MUST HAVE TICKET FOR ENTRY AS VACCINATION WILL BE INSIDE EVENT
- Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd., Austin, TX 78746
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Monday, October 11
No vaccine events from APH or Travis County
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).
