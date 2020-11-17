APH updates Travis Co. commissioners on COVID-19 as cases rise

Austin Public Health is providing an update to the Travis County Commissioners Court about the latest data on the coronavirus. The update comes as COVID-19 in the state and the U.S. continues to surge.

Researchers with Johns Hopkins University say Texas has surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths which is the second highest in the country behind New York. Texas has the 22nd highest death count per capita at 69.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, some schools in the area have had to close due to COVID-19 infection rates. Austin ISD says there's been a gradual, but steady, rise in cases on the Austin High School campus. The campus is closed and school officials allowed students to get free COVID-19 rapid testing yesterday.

Llano ISD also switched to remote learning as the district's superintendent says the move is necessary to combat the rising number of cases.

There is some good news as another COVID-19 vaccine is showing promising results. Moderna reports its vaccine was more than 94% effective in clinical trials. Pfizer and BioNTech recently reported that their vaccine has been 90% effective in clinical trials.

