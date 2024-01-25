Are road rage incidents increasing in Central Texas?

If it feels like you're seeing more road rage incidents, AAA says you may not be wrong.

As Central Texas grows, there are more drivers on the road. Some of them might be frustrated or even having a bad day, and AAA says that could easily spill over to other drivers, creating a bit more road rage.

In Round Rock, a crash shut down all of the southbound lanes on I-35 near the McNeil Bridge on Friday.

One driver who witnessed the crash told FOX 7 Austin that a white Sudan was swerving through traffic and break checked another vehicle up ahead.

"Road rage is a big problem, and it's a growing problem in our state," said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA.

Just this Monday, Austin police said a child was shot in the head, and an adult was hit in the chest following a possible road rage incident in south Austin.

Police believe a dark gray Volkswagen cut off another vehicle, and then the passenger in the VW started shooting at the victim's vehicle.

"Incidents have increased over the past few years, and the types of crashes that have resulted from them have increased," said Armbruster.

Armbruster said in 2022 there were more than 1,600 crashes statewide caused by road rage.

Seven were deadly, and another 39 caused suspected serious injuries.

"It was really really scary," said Melissa, an Austin driver.

Melissa is thankful to walk away from a road rage incident unscathed.

"I was yielding," said Melissa. "I could hear the person behind me, like, getting angry and upset. Their window was down. He hit me. He bumped me. It was like a fender bender and then he just lost it. He was hitting the roof of his car, yelling. And then he just got out of the car and came over and talked to me normally. He was, like, shaking, but luckily he didn't do anything."

She peacefully exchanged insurance with the other driver.

Even though the incident happened years ago, it sticks with her when she drives today.

"Honestly, I see people on the highway not interacting with me but with other people interacting with each other on a regular basis," said Melissa. "It's definitely still an issue."

Perhaps the solution, AAA says, is showing a little more grace on the roads.

"It is a big problem in our state, and certainly one of the best things that drivers can do is don't offend, be tolerant and forgiving and just don't respond, don't react, and don't further escalate that situation," said Armbruster.

As for the south Austin shooting, police said they're still looking for the suspects.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

The two victims are in stable condition at the hospital.